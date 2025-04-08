Visiting poet Michael Prior on his two collections 'Model Disciple' and 'Burning Province'

This might not continue for the entire month here at Marginalia, but for this second episode in April, we’re continuing with the National Poetry Month theme.

Today we’re joined by poet Michael Prior, a writer, teacher and editor. He is an Associate Professor of English and ACM Mellon Faculty Fellow at Macalester College. This month he is the Writer in Residence at Wichita State University and will give a reading tonight at the Ulrich Museum of Art on Wichita State’s campus.

His current collections of poetry are titled Model Disciple and Burning Province. And I’m thrilled to welcome to the conversation today Dr. Katie Lanning, associate professor of English at Wichita State University. Here’s our conversation with Michael Prior.

Model Disciple by Michael Prior was published by Signal Editions.

Burning Province by Michael Prior was published by McClelland & Stewart.

The Writing Now | Reading Now: Reading with visiting poet Michael Prior will begin at 6 pm on Tuesday, April 8th at the Ulrich Museum of Art at Wichita State University following a 5:30 pm reception.

