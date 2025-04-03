Sarah Kay on her poetry collection, 'A Little Daylight Left'

April is National Poetry Month and we’re kicking it off with a new poetry collection from Sarah Kay, titled A Little Daylight Left.

Sarah is the author of five books of poetry: B, No Matter the Wreckage, The Type, All Our Wild Wonder, and her newest release, A Little Daylight Left. She is also the founder and co-director of Project VOICE.

A Little Daylight Left was published by The Dial Press. Audio excerpted courtesy of Penguin Random House Audio from A LITTLE DAYLIGHT LEFT by Sarah Kay, read by the author. © 2025, Sarah Kay ℗ 2025, Penguin Random House, LLC.

Marginalia was produced at KMUW Wichita and is part of the NPR Podcast Network.

Mark Statzer and Torin Andersen - engineers

Lu Anne Stephens & Haley Crowson - editors

Haley Crowson & Katie Lanning - producers

Karlee Cooper - marketing coordinator

Beth Golay - host

