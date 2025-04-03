© 2025 KMUW
Marginalia

Sarah Kay on her poetry collection, 'A Little Daylight Left'

By Beth Golay
Published April 3, 2025 at 12:10 PM CDT
Sarah Kay is the author of "A Little Daylight Left."
Sarah Kay is the author of "A Little Daylight Left."

April is National Poetry Month and we’re kicking it off with a new poetry collection from Sarah Kay, titled A Little Daylight Left.

Sarah is the author of five books of poetry: B, No Matter the Wreckage, The Type, All Our Wild Wonder, and her newest release, A Little Daylight Left. She is also the founder and co-director of Project VOICE.

A Little Daylight Left was published by The Dial Press. Audio excerpted courtesy of Penguin Random House Audio from A LITTLE DAYLIGHT LEFT by Sarah Kay, read by the author. © 2025, Sarah Kay ℗ 2025, Penguin Random House, LLC.

Marginalia was produced at KMUW Wichita and is part of the NPR Podcast Network.

Mark Statzer and Torin Andersen - engineers
Lu Anne Stephens & Haley Crowson - editors
Haley Crowson & Katie Lanning - producers
Karlee Cooper - marketing coordinator
Beth Golay - host

Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia, co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books &amp; Whatnot podcast, creator of the podcast You're Saying It Wrong, creator of KMUW's daily news podcast Wichita's Early Edition, and NPR StoryLab Workshop team member on the award-winning podcast My Fellow Kansans.
