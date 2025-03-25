© 2025 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Marginalia

Ron Currie on his new novel, 'The Savage, Noble Death of Babs Dionne'

By Beth Golay
Published March 25, 2025 at 4:09 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Ron Currie is the author of "The Savage, Noble Death of Babs Dionne."
Tristan Spinski
Ron Currie is the author of "The Savage, Noble Death of Babs Dionne."

Ron Currie describes his new novel, The Savage, Noble Death of Babs Dionne, as a “homecoming” for him.

It’s decidedly not autobiographical, but he drew inspiration from his Franco American roots in the state of Maine, particularly from his lineage of strong women. I recently spoke with Ron Currie about these women and what the setting of the novel means to him.

-

The Savage, Noble Death of Babs Dionne by Ron Currie was published by GP Putnam’s Sons.

Marginalia was produced at KMUW Wichita and is part of the NPR Podcast Network.

  • Mark Statzer and Torin Andersen - engineers
  • Lu Anne Stephens & Haley Crowson - editors
  • Haley Crowson & Katie Lanning - producers
  • Karlee Cooper - marketing coordinator
  • Beth Golay - host
Tags
Marginalia podcastsArts and Culturebooksreading
Stay Connected
Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia, co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books &amp; Whatnot podcast, creator of the podcast You're Saying It Wrong, creator of KMUW's daily news podcast Wichita's Early Edition, and NPR StoryLab Workshop team member on the award-winning podcast My Fellow Kansans.
See stories by Beth Golay