Ron Currie on his new novel, 'The Savage, Noble Death of Babs Dionne'
Ron Currie describes his new novel, The Savage, Noble Death of Babs Dionne, as a “homecoming” for him.
It’s decidedly not autobiographical, but he drew inspiration from his Franco American roots in the state of Maine, particularly from his lineage of strong women. I recently spoke with Ron Currie about these women and what the setting of the novel means to him.
-
The Savage, Noble Death of Babs Dionne by Ron Currie was published by GP Putnam’s Sons.
