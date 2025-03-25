Ron Currie on his new novel, 'The Savage, Noble Death of Babs Dionne'

Ron Currie describes his new novel, The Savage, Noble Death of Babs Dionne, as a “homecoming” for him.

It’s decidedly not autobiographical, but he drew inspiration from his Franco American roots in the state of Maine, particularly from his lineage of strong women. I recently spoke with Ron Currie about these women and what the setting of the novel means to him.

-

The Savage, Noble Death of Babs Dionne by Ron Currie was published by GP Putnam’s Sons.

Marginalia was produced at KMUW Wichita and is part of the NPR Podcast Network.

