Marginalia

Nathaniel Ian Miller on his new novel, 'Red Dog Farm'

By Beth Golay
Published March 4, 2025 at 11:33 AM CST
Nathaniel Ian Miller is the author of "Red Dog Farm."
Nathaniel Ian Miller’s sophomore novel, Red Dog Farm, is set in Iceland. It follows a year of Orri’s life after he returns from university to his family farm.

I recently spoke with Nathaniel Ian Miller about Orri’s relationship with his father, who is resistant to change, and how he accidentally wrote a second book set in a cold and remote environment.

-

Red Dog Farm was published by Little, Brown and Company.

Marginalia was produced at KMUW Wichita and is part of the NPR Podcast Network.

Mark Statzer and Torin Andersen - engineers
Lu Anne Stephens & Haley Crowson - editors
Haley Crowson & Katie Lanning - producers
Karlee Cooper - marketing coordinator
Beth Golay - host

Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia, co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books &amp; Whatnot podcast, creator of the podcast You're Saying It Wrong, creator of KMUW's daily news podcast Wichita's Early Edition, and NPR StoryLab Workshop team member on the award-winning podcast My Fellow Kansans.
