Sophie Madeline Dess on her debut novel, 'What You Make of Me'

What You Make of Me is the debut novel by Sophie Madeline Dess. It follows two tight knit adult siblings, Demetri and Ava, artists of very different mediums.

As Demetri’s death draws near, which I promise isn’t a spoiler, Ava recalls some of their experiences growing up and throughout young adulthood that contributed to their complicated relationship.

I recently spoke with Sophie Madeline Dess about the differences between artistic mediums, and her own appreciation of art.

What You Make of Me was published by Penguin Press.

