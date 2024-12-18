Lily Tuck on her new book, 'The Rest is Memory'

National Book Award Winner Lily Tuck’s new novel, The Rest is Memory, was inspired by a series of photographs published in an obituary for Wilhelm Brasse, who took over 40,000 photographs from the Auschwitz concentration camp.

These images of the 14 year old girl, Czeslawa Kwoka, led to Tuck’s imagining of her life leading up to and during her time in Auschwitz.

I recently spoke with Lily Tuck about the lesser known history of the Nazi’s occupation of Poland and about writing about subjects she’s unfamiliar with.

The Rest is Memory was published by Liveright.

Marginalia was produced at KMUW Wichita and is part of the NPR Podcast Network.

