© 2025 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Marginalia

Lily Tuck on her new book, 'The Rest is Memory'

By Beth Golay
Published December 18, 2024 at 4:56 PM CST
Ways To Subscribe
Lily Tuck is the author of "The Rest is Memory."
Julie Thayer
Lily Tuck is the author of "The Rest is Memory."

National Book Award Winner Lily Tuck’s new novel, The Rest is Memory, was inspired by a series of photographs published in an obituary for Wilhelm Brasse, who took over 40,000 photographs from the Auschwitz concentration camp.

These images of the 14 year old girl, Czeslawa Kwoka, led to Tuck’s imagining of her life leading up to and during her time in Auschwitz.

I recently spoke with Lily Tuck about the lesser known history of the Nazi’s occupation of Poland and about writing about subjects she’s unfamiliar with.

-

The Rest is Memory was published by Liveright.

Marginalia was produced at KMUW Wichita and is part of the NPR Podcast Network.

Mark Statzer and Torin Andersen - engineers
Lu Anne Stephens & Haley Crowson - editors
Haley Crowson & Katie Lanning - producers
Karlee Cooper - marketing coordinator
Beth Golay - host

Tags
Marginalia podcastsArts and Culturebooksreading
Stay Connected
Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia, co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books &amp; Whatnot podcast, creator of the podcast You're Saying It Wrong, creator of KMUW's daily news podcast Wichita's Early Edition, and NPR StoryLab Workshop team member on the award-winning podcast My Fellow Kansans.
See stories by Beth Golay