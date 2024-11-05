© 2024 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Marginalia

Sy Montgomery on her new book, 'What the Chicken Knows'

By Beth Golay
Published November 5, 2024 at 12:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
Sy Montgomery is the author of "What the Chicken Knows."
Vicki Steifel
Sy Montgomery is the author of "What the Chicken Knows."

Sy Montgomery is probably best known for her book, The Soul of an Octopus, which was a finalist for the National Book Award for nonfiction. She’s written 38 books of nonfiction, and her latest focuses on the chicken, both what we should know about the world’s most familiar bird, and what the bird actually knows. I recently spoke with Montgomery about both.

-

What the Chicken Knows: A New Appreciation of the World’s Most Familiar Bird by Sy Montgomery was published by Atria Books.

Marginalia was produced at KMUW Wichita and is part of the NPR Podcast Network.

  • Mark Statzer and Torin Andersen - engineers
  • Lu Anne Stephens & Haley Crowson - editors
  • Haley Crowson & Katie Lanning - producers
  • Karlee Cooper - marketing coordinator
  • Beth Golay - host
Tags
Marginalia podcastsbooksArts and Culturereading
Stay Connected
Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia, co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books &amp; Whatnot podcast, creator of the podcast You're Saying It Wrong, creator of KMUW's daily news podcast Wichita's Early Edition, and NPR StoryLab Workshop team member on the award-winning podcast My Fellow Kansans.
See stories by Beth Golay