Sy Montgomery on her new book, 'What the Chicken Knows'

Sy Montgomery is probably best known for her book, The Soul of an Octopus, which was a finalist for the National Book Award for nonfiction. She’s written 38 books of nonfiction, and her latest focuses on the chicken, both what we should know about the world’s most familiar bird, and what the bird actually knows. I recently spoke with Montgomery about both.

-

What the Chicken Knows: A New Appreciation of the World’s Most Familiar Bird by Sy Montgomery was published by Atria Books.

Marginalia was produced at KMUW Wichita and is part of the NPR Podcast Network.