Juliet Grames on her new novel, 'The Lost Boy of Santa Chionia'

Juliet Grames’ new novel, The Lost Boy of Santa Chionia, follows 27-year-old Francesca, an American of Italian-Danish heritage who moves to the remote town of Santa Chionia in Southern Calabria to open a non-profit funded nursery school.

But trouble arrives when she does, as a catastrophic flood reveals long-buried human remains, and none of the locals claim to know anything about it.

It’s a mystery packed with intricate family secrets, interconnected family trees, danger, and vivid country-Italian culture.

-

The Lost Boy of Santa Chionia was published by Knopf.

Marginalia was produced at KMUW Wichita and is part of the NPR Podcast Network.

