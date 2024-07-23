Juliet Grames on her new novel, 'The Lost Boy of Santa Chionia'
Juliet Grames’ new novel, The Lost Boy of Santa Chionia, follows 27-year-old Francesca, an American of Italian-Danish heritage who moves to the remote town of Santa Chionia in Southern Calabria to open a non-profit funded nursery school.
But trouble arrives when she does, as a catastrophic flood reveals long-buried human remains, and none of the locals claim to know anything about it.
It’s a mystery packed with intricate family secrets, interconnected family trees, danger, and vivid country-Italian culture.
The Lost Boy of Santa Chionia was published by Knopf.
Marginalia was produced at KMUW Wichita and is part of the NPR Podcast Network.
- Mark Statzer and Torin Andersen - engineers
- Lu Anne Stephens & Haley Crowson - editors
- Haley Crowson & Katie Lanning - producers
- Karlee Cooper - marketing coordinator
- Beth Golay - host