© 2024 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Marginalia

Juliet Grames on her new novel, 'The Lost Boy of Santa Chionia'

By Beth Golay
Published July 23, 2024 at 12:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Juliet Grames is the author of "The Lost Boy of Santa Chionia."
Nina Subin
Juliet Grames is the author of "The Lost Boy of Santa Chionia."

Juliet Grames’ new novel, The Lost Boy of Santa Chionia, follows 27-year-old Francesca, an American of Italian-Danish heritage who moves to the remote town of Santa Chionia in Southern Calabria to open a non-profit funded nursery school.

But trouble arrives when she does, as a catastrophic flood reveals long-buried human remains, and none of the locals claim to know anything about it.

It’s a mystery packed with intricate family secrets, interconnected family trees, danger, and vivid country-Italian culture.

-

The Lost Boy of Santa Chionia was published by Knopf.

Marginalia was produced at KMUW Wichita and is part of the NPR Podcast Network.

  • Mark Statzer and Torin Andersen - engineers
  • Lu Anne Stephens & Haley Crowson - editors
  • Haley Crowson & Katie Lanning - producers
  • Karlee Cooper - marketing coordinator
  • Beth Golay - host
Tags
Marginalia podcastsArts and Culturebooksreading
Stay Connected
Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia and co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books & Whatnot podcast. You can find her on Wichita Transit in conversation with other riders for En Route, a monthly segment on KMUW's weekly news program The Range.
See stories by Beth Golay