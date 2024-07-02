© 2024 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KMUW will be closed on Thursday, July 4, for Independence Day. Our lobby will be open from 8 am - 2 pm on Friday, July 5.
Marginalia

Liz Moore on her new novel, 'The God of the Woods'

By Beth Golay
Published July 2, 2024 at 12:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Liz Moore is the author of "The God of the Woods."
Maggie Casey
Liz Moore is the author of "The God of the Woods."

In Liz Moore’s new novel, The God of the Woods, a teenager named Barbara goes missing at the summer camp her family owns, a situation made stranger by the fact that her brother also went missing in the same area, fourteen years prior.

The God of the Woods is a mystery, but it’s also a study on classism and complicated familial bonds.

-

The God of the Woods was published by Riverhead.

Marginalia was produced at KMUW Wichita and is part of the NPR Podcast Network.

  • Mark Statzer and Torin Andersen - engineers
  • Lu Anne Stephens & Haley Crowson - editors
  • Haley Crowson & Katie Lanning - producers
  • Karlee Cooper - marketing coordinator
  • Beth Golay - host
Tags
Marginalia podcastsArts and Culturebooksreading
Stay Connected
Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia and co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books & Whatnot podcast. You can find her on Wichita Transit in conversation with other riders for En Route, a monthly segment on KMUW's weekly news program The Range.
See stories by Beth Golay