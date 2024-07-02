Liz Moore on her new novel, 'The God of the Woods'
In Liz Moore’s new novel, The God of the Woods, a teenager named Barbara goes missing at the summer camp her family owns, a situation made stranger by the fact that her brother also went missing in the same area, fourteen years prior.
The God of the Woods is a mystery, but it’s also a study on classism and complicated familial bonds.
The God of the Woods was published by Riverhead.
