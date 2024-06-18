Claire Lombardo on her sophomore novel, 'Same As It Ever Was'
Claire Lombardo’s new novel, Same As It Ever Was, follows Julia Ames through multiple timelines that explore her role as daughter, wife, and mother.
When she runs into a figure from her past at a grocery store, Julia is forced to revisit and reckon with her decisions that affected every relationship in her present.
I recently spoke with Claire Lombardo about capturing Julia’s voice throughout the decades and the challenges of writing a second novel following the success of her debut, The Most Fun We Ever Had.
-
Same As It Ever Was was published by Doubleday.
Marginalia was produced at KMUW Wichita and is part of the NPR Podcast Network.
- Mark Statzer and Torin Andersen - engineers
- Haley Crowson - editor
- Haley Crowson & Katie Lanning - producers
- Karlee Cooper - marketing coordinator
- Beth Golay - host