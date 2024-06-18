© 2024 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Marginalia

Claire Lombardo on her sophomore novel, 'Same As It Ever Was'

By Beth Golay
Published June 18, 2024 at 12:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Claire Lombardo is the author of "Same As It Ever Was."
clairelombardo.com
Claire Lombardo is the author of "Same As It Ever Was."

Claire Lombardo’s new novel, Same As It Ever Was, follows Julia Ames through multiple timelines that explore her role as daughter, wife, and mother.

When she runs into a figure from her past at a grocery store, Julia is forced to revisit and reckon with her decisions that affected every relationship in her present.

I recently spoke with Claire Lombardo about capturing Julia’s voice throughout the decades and the challenges of writing a second novel following the success of her debut, The Most Fun We Ever Had.

-

Same As It Ever Was was published by Doubleday.

Marginalia was produced at KMUW Wichita and is part of the NPR Podcast Network.

  • Mark Statzer and Torin Andersen - engineers
  • Haley Crowson - editor
  • Haley Crowson & Katie Lanning - producers
  • Karlee Cooper - marketing coordinator
  • Beth Golay - host
Tags
Marginalia podcastsArts and Culturebooksreading
Stay Connected
Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia and co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books & Whatnot podcast. You can find her on Wichita Transit in conversation with other riders for En Route, a monthly segment on KMUW's weekly news program The Range.
See stories by Beth Golay