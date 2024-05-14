Kimberly King Parsons on her debut novel, 'We Were the Universe'

Kimberly King Parsons captured the attention of the literary world in 2019 when her short story collection titled Black Light was longlisted for the National Book Award.

And now she has penned her debut novel, We Were the Universe, which follows a young mother coping with the tragic death of her younger sister.

I recently spoke with Kimberly King Parsons about how this novel was inspired by real life.

We Were the Universe by Kimberly King Parsons was published by Knopf.

