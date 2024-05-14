© 2024 KMUW
Marginalia

Kimberly King Parsons on her debut novel, 'We Were the Universe'

By Beth Golay
Published May 14, 2024 at 10:42 AM CDT
Kimberly King Parsons is the author of "We Were the Universe."

Kimberly King Parsons captured the attention of the literary world in 2019 when her short story collection titled Black Light was longlisted for the National Book Award.

And now she has penned her debut novel, We Were the Universe, which follows a young mother coping with the tragic death of her younger sister.

I recently spoke with Kimberly King Parsons about how this novel was inspired by real life.

-

We Were the Universe by Kimberly King Parsons was published by Knopf.

Marginalia was produced at KMUW Wichita and is part of the NPR Podcast Network.

  • Mark Statzer and Torin Andersen - engineers
  • Haley Crowson - editor
  • Haley Crowson & Katie Lanning - producers
  • Karlee Cooper - marketing coordinator
  • Beth Golay - host
