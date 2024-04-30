© 2024 KMUW
Marginalia

Ferdia Lennon on his debut novel 'Glorious Exploits'

By Beth Golay
Published April 30, 2024 at 3:04 PM CDT
Ferdia Lennon is the author of "Glorious Exploits."
Conor Horgan
In his debut novel, Glorious Exploits, author Ferdia Lennon takes a fresh approach to his retelling of The Sicilian Expedition, a time when thousands of Athenians were held as prisoners in a Syracuse quarry. Lennon makes this 2000-year-old story accessible through his use of contemporary Irish dialect.

I recently spoke with Ferdia Lennon about his love of the classics, the power of art and drama, and narrating his own audiobook.

-

Glorious Exploits by Ferdia Lennon was published by Henry Holt & Co.

Marginalia was produced at KMUW Wichita and is part of the NPR Podcast Network.

  • Mark Statzer and Torin Andersen - engineers
  • Haley Crowson - editor
  • Haley Crowson & Katie Lanning - producers
  • Karlee Cooper - marketing coordinator
  • Beth Golay - host
Marginalia podcastsArts and Culturebooksreading
Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia and co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books & Whatnot podcast. You can find her on Wichita Transit in conversation with other riders for En Route, a monthly segment on KMUW's weekly news program The Range.
