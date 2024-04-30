Ferdia Lennon on his debut novel 'Glorious Exploits'

In his debut novel, Glorious Exploits, author Ferdia Lennon takes a fresh approach to his retelling of The Sicilian Expedition, a time when thousands of Athenians were held as prisoners in a Syracuse quarry. Lennon makes this 2000-year-old story accessible through his use of contemporary Irish dialect.

I recently spoke with Ferdia Lennon about his love of the classics, the power of art and drama, and narrating his own audiobook.

Glorious Exploits by Ferdia Lennon was published by Henry Holt & Co.

