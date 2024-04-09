© 2024 KMUW
Marginalia

Nell Freudenberger on her new novel, 'The Limits'

By Beth Golay
Published April 9, 2024 at 12:00 AM CDT
Nell Freudenberger is the author of "The Limits."
Nell Freudenberger is the author of "The Limits."

Nell Freudenberger’s new novel, The Limits is a heavily researched, heavily nuanced work of fiction that explores marine biology, nuclear testing, family dynamics and motherhood, all within the confines of the COVID pandemic.

It dives into the struggles people have to reach each other across the boundaries of nation, race and class.

-

The Limits which was published by Knopf .

Marginalia was produced at KMUW Wichita and is part of the NPR Podcast Network.

  • Mark Statzer and Torin Andersen - engineers
  • Haley Crowson - editor
  • Haley Crowson & Katie Lanning - producers
  • Karlee Cooper - marketing coordinator
  • Beth Golay - host
Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia and co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books & Whatnot podcast. You can find her on Wichita Transit in conversation with other riders for En Route, a monthly segment on KMUW's weekly news program The Range.
