Nell Freudenberger on her new novel, 'The Limits'

Nell Freudenberger’s new novel, The Limits is a heavily researched, heavily nuanced work of fiction that explores marine biology, nuclear testing, family dynamics and motherhood, all within the confines of the COVID pandemic.

It dives into the struggles people have to reach each other across the boundaries of nation, race and class.



The Limits which was published by Knopf .

