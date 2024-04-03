Holly Gramazio on her debut novel, 'The Husbands'

In Holly Gramazio’s debut novel, The Husbands, protagonist Lauren returns home one evening to her husband greeting her, but the problem is - she’s not married and she’s never seen this man before.

What follows is a magical and witty journey as Lauren realizes that each time her husband climbs into the attic, a different man descends. She rotates through husbands both accidentally and on purpose, as she tries to understand why and how this is happening to her.

-

The Husbands was published by Doubleday.

