Holly Gramazio on her debut novel, 'The Husbands'
In Holly Gramazio’s debut novel, The Husbands, protagonist Lauren returns home one evening to her husband greeting her, but the problem is - she’s not married and she’s never seen this man before.
What follows is a magical and witty journey as Lauren realizes that each time her husband climbs into the attic, a different man descends. She rotates through husbands both accidentally and on purpose, as she tries to understand why and how this is happening to her.
-
The Husbands was published by Doubleday.
Marginalia was produced at KMUW Wichita and is part of the NPR Podcast Network.
- Mark Statzer and Torin Andersen - engineers
- Haley Crowson - editor
- Haley Crowson & Katie Lanning - producers
- Karlee Cooper - marketing coordinator
- Beth Golay - host