Marginalia

Holly Gramazio on her debut novel, 'The Husbands'

By Beth Golay
Published April 3, 2024 at 4:46 PM CDT
Holly Gramazio is the author of "The Husbands."
In Holly Gramazio’s debut novel, The Husbands, protagonist Lauren returns home one evening to her husband greeting her, but the problem is - she’s not married and she’s never seen this man before.

What follows is a magical and witty journey as Lauren realizes that each time her husband climbs into the attic, a different man descends. She rotates through husbands both accidentally and on purpose, as she tries to understand why and how this is happening to her.

-

The Husbands was published by Doubleday.

Marginalia was produced at KMUW Wichita and is part of the NPR Podcast Network.

  • Mark Statzer and Torin Andersen - engineers
  • Haley Crowson - editor
  • Haley Crowson & Katie Lanning - producers
  • Karlee Cooper - marketing coordinator
  • Beth Golay - host
Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia and co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books & Whatnot podcast. You can find her on Wichita Transit in conversation with other riders for En Route, a monthly segment on KMUW's weekly news program The Range.
