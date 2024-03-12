© 2024 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Marginalia

Gina Chung on her short story collection, 'Green Frog'

By Beth Golay
Published March 12, 2024 at 2:08 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Gina Chung is the author of "Green Frog."
S.M. Sukardi
Gina Chung is the author of "Green Frog."

Gina Chung’s new short story collection, Green Frog, examines the Korean American experience through a variety of perspectives and settings.

Her stories weave real life with science fiction, resulting in a collection that touches on fear, pregnancy and even sea creatures.

I recently spoke with Gina Chung about these themes, her writing style, and how her characters continue to live on beyond the story.

-

That was Gina Chung, author of the book Green Frog was published by Knopf.

Marginalia was produced at KMUW Wichita and is part of the NPR Podcast Network.

  • Mark Statzer and Torin Andersen - engineers
  • Haley Crowson - editor
  • Haley Crowson & Katie Lanning - producers
  • Karlee Cooper - marketing coordinator
  • Beth Golay - host
Tags
Marginalia podcastsArts and Culturebooksreading
Stay Connected
Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia and co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books & Whatnot podcast. You can find her on Wichita Transit in conversation with other riders for En Route, a monthly segment on KMUW's weekly news program The Range.
See stories by Beth Golay