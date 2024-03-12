Gina Chung on her short story collection, 'Green Frog'
Gina Chung’s new short story collection, Green Frog, examines the Korean American experience through a variety of perspectives and settings.
Her stories weave real life with science fiction, resulting in a collection that touches on fear, pregnancy and even sea creatures.
I recently spoke with Gina Chung about these themes, her writing style, and how her characters continue to live on beyond the story.
-
That was Gina Chung, author of the book Green Frog was published by Knopf.
Marginalia was produced at KMUW Wichita and is part of the NPR Podcast Network.
- Mark Statzer and Torin Andersen - engineers
- Haley Crowson - editor
- Haley Crowson & Katie Lanning - producers
- Karlee Cooper - marketing coordinator
- Beth Golay - host