© 2024 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Marginalia

Brian Turner on 'My Life as a Foreign Country'

By Beth Golay
Published February 29, 2024 at 7:03 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
Brian Turner is the author of "My Life as a Foreign Country."
Courtesy Photo
Brian Turner is the author of "My Life as a Foreign Country."

Brian Turner is wrapping up his stint this week as visiting author at Wichita State University. Turner is best known as a poet, but he'll be giving a reading tonight for his book, "My Life as a Foreign Country," a memoir about war. I spoke with him about his memoir and about his time at WSU.

Tonight's reading is at the Ulrich Museum of Art at Wichita State University. A reception begins at 5:30 and the reading begins at 6:00 pm.

-

My Life as a Foreign Country was published by W. W. Norton & Company.

Marginalia was produced at KMUW Wichita and is part of the NPR Podcast Network.

  • Mark Statzer and Torin Andersen - engineers
  • Haley Crowson - editor
  • Haley Crowson & Katie Lanning - producers
  • Karlee Cooper - marketing coordinator
  • Beth Golay - host
Tags
Marginalia podcastsArts and Culturebooksreading
Stay Connected
Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia and co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books & Whatnot podcast. You can find her on Wichita Transit in conversation with other riders for En Route, a monthly segment on KMUW's weekly news program The Range.
See stories by Beth Golay