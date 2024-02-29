Brian Turner on 'My Life as a Foreign Country'
Brian Turner is wrapping up his stint this week as visiting author at Wichita State University. Turner is best known as a poet, but he'll be giving a reading tonight for his book, "My Life as a Foreign Country," a memoir about war. I spoke with him about his memoir and about his time at WSU.
Tonight's reading is at the Ulrich Museum of Art at Wichita State University. A reception begins at 5:30 and the reading begins at 6:00 pm.
My Life as a Foreign Country was published by W. W. Norton & Company.
