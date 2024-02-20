© 2024 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Marginalia

Emily Ballesteros on 'The Cure for Burnout'

By Beth Golay
Published February 20, 2024 at 12:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
Emily Ballesteros is the author of "The Cure for Burnout."
McKayla Seiber
Emily Ballesteros is the author of "The Cure for Burnout."

When I saw the title of Emily Ballesteros’s new book, I jumped at the opportunity to speak with her. I don’t read many self-help books, but this one is titled, The Cure for Burnout: How to Find Balance and Reclaim Your Life.

When it comes to balancing the personal with the professional, the phenomenon of burnout is increasingly common in today’s society and it’s something I’m intimately familiar with.

So I read the book, and then asked Emily Ballesteros about her practical tips for diving into different habits, managing time, and much more

-

The Cure for Burnout was published by The Dial Press.

Marginalia was produced at KMUW Wichita and is part of the NPR Podcast Network.

  • Mark Statzer and Torin Andersen - engineers
  • Haley Crowson & Lu Anne Stephens - editor
  • Haley Crowson & Katie Lanning - producer
  • Karlee Cooper - marketing coordinator
  • Beth Golay - host
Tags
Marginalia podcastsArts and Culturebooksreading
Stay Connected
Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia and co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books & Whatnot podcast. You can find her on Wichita Transit in conversation with other riders for En Route, a monthly segment on KMUW's weekly news program The Range.
See stories by Beth Golay