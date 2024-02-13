© 2024 KMUW
Marginalia

Kelly Link on her debut novel, 'The Book of Love'

By Beth Golay
Published February 13, 2024 at 8:35 AM CST
Kelly Lin
Sharona Jacons
Kelly Link is the author of "The Book of Love"

Kelly Link’s debut novel, The Book of Love, is a combination of realism and the supernatural, a favorite technique of hers that she’s utilized throughout her numerous short stories and collections.

This story centers on a group of teens who are brought back to life after a year of being dead. When they return, they’re as clueless as we are, but with the help of some magical beings, they begin to figure out what happened to them and what happens next.

I recently spoke with Kelly Link about a slew of subjects… from balance to the magic of music, and much more.

-

The Book of Love was published by Random House.

Marginalia was produced at KMUW Wichita and is part of the NPR Podcast Network.

  • Mark Statzer and Torin Andersen - engineers
  • Haley Crowson & Lu Anne Stephens - editor
  • Haley Crowson & Katie Lanning - producer
  • Karlee Cooper - marketing coordinator
  • Beth Golay - host
