© 2024 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Marginalia

Lea Carpenter on her novel 'Ilium'

By Beth Golay
Published January 16, 2024 at 10:44 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
Lea Carpenter is the author of "Ilium"
Huger Foote
Lea Carpenter is the author of "Ilium"

Lea Carpenter is the author of three novels set in the worlds of espionage and national security.

Her newest novel, Ilium, follows an unnamed narrator who marries into a life of secrecy and a high stakes mission.

I recently spoke with Lea Carpenter about her book and her inspiration.

-

Ilium was published by Knopf.

Marginalia was produced at KMUW Wichita and is part of the NPR Podcast Network.

  • Mark Statzer and Torin Andersen - engineers
  • Haley Crowson & Lu Anne Stephens - editor
  • Haley Crowson & Katie Lanning - producer
  • Karlee Cooper - marketing coordinator
  • Beth Golay - host
Tags
Marginalia podcastsArts and Culturebooksreading
Stay Connected
Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia and co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books & Whatnot podcast. You can find her on Wichita Transit in conversation with other riders for En Route, a monthly segment on KMUW's weekly news program The Range.
See stories by Beth Golay