Kayla Min Andrews on finishing her mother's novel, 'The Fetishist'
When novelist Katherine Min received a diagnosis of terminal cancer, she abandoned her nearly finished novel and turned to writing nonfiction.
That novel, The Fetishist, is now being published, thanks to Min’s daughter, Kayla Min Andrews. I recently spoke with Andrews about publishing her mother’s final work of fiction, and about her mother’s impact as a trailblazing writer.
-
The Fetishist was published by G.P. Putnam’s Sons.
Marginalia was produced at KMUW Wichita and is part of the NPR Podcast Network.
- Mark Statzer and Torin Andersen - engineers
- Haley Crowson & Lu Anne Stephens - editor
- Haley Crowson & Katie Lanning - producer
- Karlee Cooper - marketing coordinator
- Beth Golay - host