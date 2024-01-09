Kayla Min Andrews on finishing her mother's novel, 'The Fetishist'

When novelist Katherine Min received a diagnosis of terminal cancer, she abandoned her nearly finished novel and turned to writing nonfiction.

That novel, The Fetishist, is now being published, thanks to Min’s daughter, Kayla Min Andrews. I recently spoke with Andrews about publishing her mother’s final work of fiction, and about her mother’s impact as a trailblazing writer.

-

The Fetishist was published by G.P. Putnam’s Sons.

Marginalia was produced at KMUW Wichita and is part of the NPR Podcast Network.