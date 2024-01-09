© 2024 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Marginalia

Kayla Min Andrews on finishing her mother's novel, 'The Fetishist'

By Beth Golay
Published January 9, 2024 at 12:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
(L-R) "The Fetishist" author, Katherine Min and Kayla Min Andrews.
Joanna Morrissey and Bryan Tarnowski
(L-R) "The Fetishist" author, Katherine Min and Kayla Min Andrews.

When novelist Katherine Min received a diagnosis of terminal cancer, she abandoned her nearly finished novel and turned to writing nonfiction.

That novel, The Fetishist, is now being published, thanks to Min’s daughter, Kayla Min Andrews. I recently spoke with Andrews about publishing her mother’s final work of fiction, and about her mother’s impact as a trailblazing writer.

-

The Fetishist was published by G.P. Putnam’s Sons.

Marginalia was produced at KMUW Wichita and is part of the NPR Podcast Network.

  • Mark Statzer and Torin Andersen - engineers
  • Haley Crowson & Lu Anne Stephens - editor
  • Haley Crowson & Katie Lanning - producer
  • Karlee Cooper - marketing coordinator
  • Beth Golay - host
Tags
Marginalia podcastsArts and Culturebooksreading
Stay Connected
Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia and co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books & Whatnot podcast. You can find her on Wichita Transit in conversation with other riders for En Route, a monthly segment on KMUW's weekly news program The Range.
See stories by Beth Golay