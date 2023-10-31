© 2023 KMUW
Marginalia

Isabel Cañas on blending genres in 'Vampires of El Norte'

By Beth Golay
Published October 31, 2023 at 12:00 AM CDT
Isabel Cañas is the author of "Vampires of El Norte"
Kilian Blum
It’s the season for all things creepy, so it’s the perfect time to read about one of a favorite monster - the vampire.

Author Isabel Cañas certainly draws from traditional vampire folklore, but she puts an original twist on this creature in her new novel, Vampires of El Norte.

Set during the Mexican-American War in 1846, the book follows Nena and Nestor, childhood sweethearts separated by tragedy only to be unexpectedly brought back together to face the monsters threatening their communities.

I recently spoke with Isabel Cañas about blending together romance and horror genres, and how history served as the inspiration for the book.

-

Vampires of El Norte was published by Berkley.

Marginalia was produced at KMUW Wichita and is part of the NPR Podcast Network.

  • Mark Statzer and Torin Andersen - engineers
  • Haley Crowson & Lu Anne Stephens - editor
  • Haley Crowson & Katie Lanning - producer
  • Karlee Cooper - marketing coordinator
  • Beth Golay - host
Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia and co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books & Whatnot podcast. You can find her on Wichita Transit in conversation with other riders for En Route, a monthly segment on KMUW's weekly news program The Range.
