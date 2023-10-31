Isabel Cañas on blending genres in 'Vampires of El Norte'

It’s the season for all things creepy, so it’s the perfect time to read about one of a favorite monster - the vampire.

Author Isabel Cañas certainly draws from traditional vampire folklore, but she puts an original twist on this creature in her new novel, Vampires of El Norte.

Set during the Mexican-American War in 1846, the book follows Nena and Nestor, childhood sweethearts separated by tragedy only to be unexpectedly brought back together to face the monsters threatening their communities.

I recently spoke with Isabel Cañas about blending together romance and horror genres, and how history served as the inspiration for the book.

Vampires of El Norte was published by Berkley.

Marginalia was produced at KMUW Wichita and is part of the NPR Podcast Network.