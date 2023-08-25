© 2023 KMUW
Marginalia

'Wifedom' brings focus to George Orwell’s first wife

By Beth Golay
Published August 25, 2023 at 1:23 PM CDT
Anna Funder is the author of "Wifedom"
Anna Funder is the author of "Wifedom"

George Orwell’s writing has always resonated with Anna Funder. During a particularly overwhelming period in her life she returned to it for comfort, and stumbled upon a key part of his history that was neglected by Orwell and his numerous biographers - the role his wife played in both his life and his writing.

Anna Funder’s resulting book, Wifedom, is a genre-blending re-imagining of the life of Orwell’s first wife, Eileen O’Shaughnessy. Funder muses on the double burden of women’s labor, even in today’s society, and the magic trick of “wifedom.”

I recently spoke with her about Eileen’s influence on Orwell, how women have been written out of history, and more.

-

Wifedom was published by Knopf.

Marginalia was produced at KMUW Wichita and is part of the NPR Podcast Network.

  • Mark Statzer and Torin Andersen - engineers
  • Haley Crowson & Lu Anne Stephens - editor
  • Haley Crowson & Katie Lanning - producer
  • Karlee Cooper - marketing coordinator
  • Beth Golay - host

Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia and co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books & Whatnot podcast. You can find her on Wichita Transit in conversation with other riders for En Route, a monthly segment on KMUW's weekly news program The Range.
