Marginalia

'All Things Considered' host, Mary Louise Kelly, on her new memoir

By Beth Golay
Published July 11, 2023 at 11:34 AM CDT
Mary Louise Kelly is the host of NPR's All Things Considered and the author of the memoir "It. Goes. So. Fast."

Mary Louise Kelly is one of the hosts of NPR’s All Things Considered and she recently released a memoir in which she reflects on motherhood, her career, and what she calls the three acts of life. It’s titled It. Goes. So. Fast: The Year of No Do-Overs.

I had the opportunity to speak with Mary Louise Kelly about how readers in all stages of life might relate to her book, and also about her controversial interview with former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo back in 2020.

-

It. Goes. So. Fast. The Year of No Do-Overs by Mary Louise Kelly was published by Henry Holt & Company.

Marginalia was produced at KMUW Wichita and is part of the NPR Podcast Network.

  • Mark Statzer and Torin Andersen - engineers
  • Haley Crowson - editor
  • Haley Crowson - producers
  • Karlee Cooper - marketing coordinator
  • Beth Golay - host
Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia and co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books & Whatnot podcast. You can find her on Wichita Transit in conversation with other riders for En Route, a monthly segment on KMUW's weekly news program The Range.
