'All Things Considered' host, Mary Louise Kelly, on her new memoir

Mary Louise Kelly is one of the hosts of NPR’s All Things Considered and she recently released a memoir in which she reflects on motherhood, her career, and what she calls the three acts of life. It’s titled It. Goes. So. Fast: The Year of No Do-Overs.

I had the opportunity to speak with Mary Louise Kelly about how readers in all stages of life might relate to her book, and also about her controversial interview with former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo back in 2020.

-

It. Goes. So. Fast. The Year of No Do-Overs by Mary Louise Kelly was published by Henry Holt & Company.

