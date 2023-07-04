Frieda Hughes on her book, 'George: A Magpie Memoir'
Frieda Hughes is an animal lover. From dogs, to birds, and even a python, she’s raised them all. Her new memoir, George: A Magpie Memoir, follows the period in her life in which she rescued and raised a magpie that she found outside her home. Through the experience she learned a great deal about herself and some of her closest relationships.
I recently spoke with Frieda Hughes about the magpie, George, the dynamics between her animals, and what it’s like being the daughter of Sylvia Plath and Ted Hughes.
George: A Magpie Memoir was published by Avid Reader Press.
