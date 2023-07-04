© 2023 KMUW
Marginalia

Frieda Hughes on her book, 'George: A Magpie Memoir'

By Beth Golay
Published July 4, 2023 at 1:28 PM CDT
Frieda Hughes is an animal lover. From dogs, to birds, and even a python, she’s raised them all. Her new memoir, George: A Magpie Memoir, follows the period in her life in which she rescued and raised a magpie that she found outside her home. Through the experience she learned a great deal about herself and some of her closest relationships.

I recently spoke with Frieda Hughes about the magpie, George, the dynamics between her animals, and what it’s like being the daughter of Sylvia Plath and Ted Hughes.

-

George: A Magpie Memoir was published by Avid Reader Press.

Marginalia was produced at KMUW Wichita and is part of the NPR Podcast Network.

  • Mark Statzer and Torin Andersen - engineers
  • Haley Crowson - editor
  • Haley Crowson & Katie Lanning - producers
  • Karlee Cooper - marketing coordinator
  • Beth Golay - host
Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia and co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books & Whatnot podcast. You can find her on Wichita Transit in conversation with other riders for En Route, a monthly segment on KMUW's weekly news program The Range.
