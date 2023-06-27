Caroline O’Donoghue on her American debut, 'The Rachel Incident'

I’ve been hearing about Caroline O’Donoghue’s new novel, The Rachel Incident, since last fall, so I knew I needed to speak with her when pub day finally rolled around.

Highly regarded by other authors, publishing reps and editors, The Rachel Incident is a retrospective following of twenty-something Rachel and her best friend James as they figure out how to make their way in Ireland in the early 2010s. I recently spoke with Caroline O’Donoghue about coming of age in a socially conservative Ireland, some of the autobiographical aspects of the novel, and how the book might be received by American audiences.

-

The Rachel Incident was published by Knopf.

