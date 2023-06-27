© 2023 KMUW
Marginalia

Caroline O’Donoghue on her American debut, 'The Rachel Incident'

By Beth Golay
Published June 27, 2023 at 1:17 PM CDT
I’ve been hearing about Caroline O’Donoghue’s new novel, The Rachel Incident, since last fall, so I knew I needed to speak with her when pub day finally rolled around.

Highly regarded by other authors, publishing reps and editors, The Rachel Incident is a retrospective following of twenty-something Rachel and her best friend James as they figure out how to make their way in Ireland in the early 2010s. I recently spoke with Caroline O’Donoghue about coming of age in a socially conservative Ireland, some of the autobiographical aspects of the novel, and how the book might be received by American audiences.

The Rachel Incident was published by Knopf.

Marginalia was produced at KMUW Wichita and is part of the NPR Podcast Network.

  • Mark Statzer and Torin Andersen - engineers
  • Haley Crowson - editor
  • Haley Crowson & Katie Lanning - producers
  • Karlee Cooper - marketing coordinator
  • Beth Golay - host
