Author Katie Williams on 'My Murder' and the fascination with true crime

Katie Williams made a splash with Tell the Machine Goodnight back in 2018. Her new release, My Murder, takes place in a similar futuristic setting, though one that’s not too far off from where we are now.

The book follows Lou, the victim of a serial killer, who along with her other victims, is brought back to life as a clone of her former self. Through their support group, Lou and the other victims together try to make sense of their murders.

I spoke with Katie Williams about this not so distant future, society’s fascination with true crime, and the complexities of writing from the perspective of a clone.

My Murder was published by Riverhead.

