Marginalia

Author Katie Williams on 'My Murder' and the fascination with true crime

By Beth Golay
Published June 6, 2023 at 1:05 PM CDT
Katie Williams is the author of "My Murder".
Athena Delene
/
penguinrandomhouse.com
Katie Williams is the author of "My Murder".

Katie Williams made a splash with Tell the Machine Goodnight back in 2018. Her new release, My Murder, takes place in a similar futuristic setting, though one that’s not too far off from where we are now.

The book follows Lou, the victim of a serial killer, who along with her other victims, is brought back to life as a clone of her former self. Through their support group, Lou and the other victims together try to make sense of their murders.

I spoke with Katie Williams about this not so distant future, society’s fascination with true crime, and the complexities of writing from the perspective of a clone.

My Murder was published by Riverhead.

Marginalia was produced at KMUW Wichita and is part of the NPR Podcast Network.

  • Mark Statzer and Torin Andersen - engineers
  • Lu Anne Stephens & Haley Crowson - editors
  • Haley Crowson - producer
  • Karlee Cooper - marketing coordinator
  • Beth Golay - host
Marginalia CommentaryArts and Culturebooks
Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia and co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books & Whatnot podcast. You can find her on Wichita Transit in conversation with other riders for En Route, a monthly segment on KMUW's weekly news program The Range.
