Curtis Sittenfeld on her 'SNL'-inspired novel, 'Romantic Comedy'

Curtis Sittenfeld’s new novel, Romantic Comedy, imagines a TV sketch show called The Night Owl, based on Saturday Night Live.

Fascinated by the trend of average-looking men who are romantically involved with beautiful and accomplished women, Sittenfeld imagines what would happen if the reverse was true - an average-looking woman paired with a handsome superstar.

In this case, Sally Mills, writer on the fictional tv show, forms a connection with a popular singer - defying societal norms.

I recently spoke with Curtis Sittenfeld about her behind the scenes knowledge of Saturday Night Live, writing romance between characters who are slightly older than most romance protagonists, and how Romantic Comedy was a joyful escape during the uncertainty of the covid pandemic.

Romantic Comedy by Curtis Sittenfeld was published by Random House.

