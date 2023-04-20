© 2023 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Marginalia-NPR-Network.png
Marginalia

J. Ryan Stradal on his new novel and his love of the midwest

By Beth Golay
Published April 20, 2023 at 10:17 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
JRyanStradal_c_Franco-Tettamanti.png
Franco Tettamanti
/
Courtesy Photo
J. Ryan Stradal is the author of "Saturday Night at the Lakeside Supper Club"

J. Ryan Stradal can’t resist writing about the midwest. His most recent novel, Saturday Night at the Lakeside Supper Club, utilizes the same setting of Minnesota that his two previous novels did, and for good reason.

Saturday Night At The Country Club.jpeg

I recently visited with J. Ryan Stradal about his love of the midwest, what exactly a supper club is, the burden of family pressures that parents pass on to their children, and more. I’m Beth Golay. From KMUW Studios, part of the NPR Podcast Network, this is Marginalia.

-

Saturday Night at the Lakeside Supper Club was published by Pamela Dorman Books.

Marginalia was produced at KMUW Wichita and is part of the NPR Podcast Network.

  • Mark Statzer and Torin Andersen - engineers
  • Lu Anne Stephens & Haley Crowson - editors
  • Haley Crowson - producer
  • Karlee Cooper - marketing coordinator
  • Beth Golay - host

Follow Beth Golay on Twitter @BethGolay.

Tags
Marginalia CommentaryArts and Culturebooks
Stay Connected
Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia and co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books & Whatnot podcast. You can find her on Wichita Transit in conversation with other riders for En Route, a monthly segment on KMUW's weekly news program The Range.
See stories by Beth Golay