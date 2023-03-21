Emily St. John Mandel on the loneliness and art in 'Sea of Tranquility'

Inspired by New York City in February of 2020, Emily St. John Mandel’s newest book, Sea of Tranquility, weaves together multiple story lines and timelines.

Moving from 1912 to the year 2401, the book imagines a world experiencing the fear and loneliness of a pandemic but also one that is captivated by art.

I recently spoke with Emily St. John Mandel about Sea of Tranquility, which is released in paperback on March 28th.

-

Sea of Tranquility was published by Vintage.

