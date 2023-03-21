© 2023 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Marginalia

Emily St. John Mandel on the loneliness and art in 'Sea of Tranquility'

By Beth Golay
Published March 21, 2023 at 12:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Emily St. John Mandel is the author of "Sea of Tranquility"
JiaHao Peng
Emily St. John Mandel is the author of "Sea of Tranquility"

Inspired by New York City in February of 2020, Emily St. John Mandel’s newest book, Sea of Tranquility, weaves together multiple story lines and timelines.

Moving from 1912 to the year 2401, the book imagines a world experiencing the fear and loneliness of a pandemic but also one that is captivated by art.

I recently spoke with Emily St. John Mandel about Sea of Tranquility, which is released in paperback on March 28th.

-

Sea of Tranquility was published by Vintage.

Marginalia was produced at KMUW Wichita and is part of the NPR Podcast Network.

  • Mark Statzer and Torin Andersen - engineers
  • Lu Anne Stephens & Haley Crowson - editors
  • Haley Crowson - producer
  • Karlee Cooper - marketing coordinator
  • Beth Golay - host

Follow Beth Golay on Twitter @BethGolay.

Tags
Marginalia CommentaryArts and Culturebooks
Stay Connected
Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia and co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books & Whatnot podcast. You can find her on Wichita Transit in conversation with other riders for En Route, a monthly segment on KMUW's weekly news program The Range.
See stories by Beth Golay