Sonali Dev on breaking stereotypes in 'The Vibrant Years'

Known for her Bollywood-style love stories, author Sonali Dev is passionate about creating complex, life-like female characters who defy the stereotype of Indian femininity.

Her newest novel, The Vibrant Years, was selected as the first book to be published through Mindy’s Book Studio, a boutique story studio created by Mindy Kaling. The book follows three generations of Indian-American women as they each navigate dating and independence at three very different stages of life.

I recently spoke with Sonali Dev about breaking stereotypes at every age, how Bollywood films influenced her, and how she crafted some laugh-out-loud moments. Here's our conversation.

