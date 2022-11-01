Matthew Quick on Jungian analysis and it's ultimate outcome, 'We Are the Light'

In 2008, Matthew Quick hit the literary scene with his debut novel, The Silver Linings Playbook, and since that time had published 7 more titles. And then in 2018 he decided to embrace sobriety, and with it came a crippling case of writer’s block.

After years of struggle, Quick ultimately turned to Jungian analysis, and what ended up healing his writer’s block also provided the structure for his newest novel, We Are the Light. The novel explores grief in the aftermath of a tragic mass shooting, and with it, the transformative power of art.

I recently spoke with Matthew Quick about his new novel, Jungian analysis, and more. Here’s our conversation.

We Are the Light by Matthew Quick was published by Avid Reader Press.

