© 2022 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Marginalia.png
Marginalia

Matthew Quick on Jungian analysis and it's ultimate outcome, 'We Are the Light'

Published November 1, 2022 at 9:54 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Matthew_Quick_c_Alicia_Bessette_grove.png
Alicia Bessette
/
courtesy Avid Reader Press
Matthew Quick is the author of "We Are the Light"

In 2008, Matthew Quick hit the literary scene with his debut novel, The Silver Linings Playbook, and since that time had published 7 more titles. And then in 2018 he decided to embrace sobriety, and with it came a crippling case of writer’s block.

We Are the Light.jpg

After years of struggle, Quick ultimately turned to Jungian analysis, and what ended up healing his writer’s block also provided the structure for his newest novel, We Are the Light. The novel explores grief in the aftermath of a tragic mass shooting, and with it, the transformative power of art.

I recently spoke with Matthew Quick about his new novel, Jungian analysis, and more. Here’s our conversation.

-

We Are the Light by Matthew Quick was published by Avid Reader Press.

Thanks for joining us for Marginalia. If you enjoyed this podcast, please leave us a review.

Marginalia was produced at KMUW Wichita.

  • Mark Statzer and Torin Andersen - engineers
  • Lu Anne Stephens - editor
  • Haley Crowson - producer
  • Karlee Cooper - marketing coordinator
  • Beth Golay - host

Follow Beth Golay on Twitter @BethGolay.

Tags
Marginalia CommentaryArts and Culturebooks
Stay Connected
Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia and co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books & Whatnot podcast. You can find her on Wichita Transit in conversation with other riders for En Route, a monthly segment on KMUW's weekly news program The Range.
See stories by Beth Golay