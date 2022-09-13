A.M. Homes's 'The Unfolding' offers an answer to 'how did we get here?'

In 2012, author A.M. Homes published her novel, May We Be Forgiven. It was awarded the 2013 Women’s Prize for Fiction, and this fan has been waiting for more work since.

Her newest novel, The Unfolding, was well worth the wait. It follows a character known only as the “Big Guy,” as he mourns John McCain’s loss of the 2008 presidential election. And it focuses on his relationship with his wife and daughter during this time in which he fears for the future of America.

I recently spoke with A.M. Homes about her complex characters, how she believes the 2008 campaign directly led to the current state of political division, and more. Here’s our conversation.

The Unfolding by A.M. Homes was published by Viking.

