© 2022 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Marginalia.png
Marginalia

A.M. Homes's 'The Unfolding' offers an answer to 'how did we get here?'

Published September 13, 2022 at 12:17 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
AMHomes_c_JuergenFrank_grove.png
Juergen Frank
/
Penguin Random House
'The Unfolding' author, A.M. Homes.

In 2012, author A.M. Homes published her novel, May We Be Forgiven. It was awarded the 2013 Women’s Prize for Fiction, and this fan has been waiting for more work since.

The Unfolding Book Cover.jpg

Her newest novel, The Unfolding, was well worth the wait. It follows a character known only as the “Big Guy,” as he mourns John McCain’s loss of the 2008 presidential election. And it focuses on his relationship with his wife and daughter during this time in which he fears for the future of America.

I recently spoke with A.M. Homes about her complex characters, how she believes the 2008 campaign directly led to the current state of political division, and more. Here’s our conversation.

-

The Unfolding by A.M. Homes was published by Viking.

Thanks for joining us for Marginalia. If you enjoyed this podcast, please leave us a review.

Marginalia was produced at KMUW Wichita.

  • Mark Statzer and Torin Andersen - engineers
  • Lu Anne Stephens - editor
  • Haley Crowson - producer
  • Karlee Cooper - marketing assistant
  • Beth Golay - host

Follow Beth Golay on Twitter @BethGolay.

Tags

Marginalia CommentarybooksArts and Culture
Stay Connected
Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia and co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books & Whatnot podcast. You can find her on Wichita Transit in conversation with other riders for En Route, a monthly segment on KMUW's weekly news program The Range.
See stories by Beth Golay