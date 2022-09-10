Actress and author Betty Gilpin on 'All the Women in My Brain'
Actress Betty Gilpin has had many acting roles throughout her career - from Netflix’s Glow to Lisa Taddeo’s upcoming Three Women, and she’s recently taken on a brand new role - author.
Her new essay collection titled All the Women in My Brain is an honest glimpse into her adolescence and behind the scenes experience auditioning and acting.
I recently spoke with Betty about all the women in her brain, her relationship with acting, and her newest role as a mother. Here’s our conversation.
All the Women in My Brain by Betty Gilpin was published by Flatiron Books.
