© 2022 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Marginalia.png
Marginalia

Actress and author Betty Gilpin on 'All the Women in My Brain'

Published September 10, 2022 at 11:13 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
BettyGilpin_c_-StephanieDiani_grove.png
Stephanie Diani
/
Betty Gilpin is the author of "All the Women in My Brain."

Actress Betty Gilpin has had many acting roles throughout her career - from Netflix’s Glow to Lisa Taddeo’s upcoming Three Women, and she’s recently taken on a brand new role - author.

9781250795786_AllTheWomenInMyBrain_grove.jpeg

Her new essay collection titled All the Women in My Brain is an honest glimpse into her adolescence and behind the scenes experience auditioning and acting.

I recently spoke with Betty about all the women in her brain, her relationship with acting, and her newest role as a mother. Here’s our conversation.

-

All the Women in My Brain by Betty Gilpin was published by Flatiron Books.

Thanks for joining us for Marginalia. If you enjoyed this podcast, please leave us a review.

Marginalia was produced at KMUW Wichita.

  • Mark Statzer and Torin Andersen - engineers
  • Lu Anne Stephens - editor
  • Haley Crowson - producer
  • Karlee Cooper - marketing assistant
  • Beth Golay - host

Follow Beth Golay on Twitter @BethGolay.

Tags

Marginalia CommentarybooksArts and Culture
Stay Connected
Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia and co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books & Whatnot podcast. You can find her on Wichita Transit in conversation with other riders for En Route, a monthly segment on KMUW's weekly news program The Range.
See stories by Beth Golay