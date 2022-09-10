Actress and author Betty Gilpin on 'All the Women in My Brain'

Actress Betty Gilpin has had many acting roles throughout her career - from Netflix’s Glow to Lisa Taddeo’s upcoming Three Women, and she’s recently taken on a brand new role - author.

Her new essay collection titled All the Women in My Brain is an honest glimpse into her adolescence and behind the scenes experience auditioning and acting.

I recently spoke with Betty about all the women in her brain, her relationship with acting, and her newest role as a mother. Here’s our conversation.

-

All the Women in My Brain by Betty Gilpin was published by Flatiron Books.

Thanks for joining us for Marginalia. If you enjoyed this podcast, please leave us a review.

Marginalia was produced at KMUW Wichita.



Mark Statzer and Torin Andersen - engineers

Lu Anne Stephens - editor

Haley Crowson - producer

Karlee Cooper - marketing assistant

Beth Golay - host

Follow Beth Golay on Twitter @BethGolay.