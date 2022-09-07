James Kennedy's sci-fi asks, 'Do you dare to know your death date?'

A message from Beth Golay: "On December 3, 2021, I spoke with James Kennedy about his book, Dare to Know. The podcast was supposed to drop on December 14, but because of a glitch with the audio, it didn’t happen. We thought the audio was lost. But thanks to the brilliant mind of Lu Anne Stephens (who happens to be my boss), the audio has been recovered and the podcast is ready for consumption. Dare to Know has since been released in paperback, but this is a better-late-than-never scenario, because I loved this conversation. You’ll hear me say this during the conversation: I loved this book. I published a copy of the podcast on the date it was supposed to air, but we’re publishing it today too. Because it deserves its time at the top of the episode list. I hope you enjoy it."

Imagine you could know the exact date and time of your death… would you want to know? In James Kennedy’s science fiction novel Dare to Know, that question is the foundation of his imagined world. It was inspired by his own background in physics and subsequent research into the historical intersection of science and philosophy (including the occult). I spoke with James Kennedy about his fascination with this combination, how he taps into his characters and more. Here’s our conversation.

Dare to Know by James Kennedy was published by Quirk Books.

