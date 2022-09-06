© 2022 KMUW
Marginalia

David Shannon's 'Gold!' is a cautionary tale for all ages

Published September 6, 2022 at 11:49 AM CDT
DavidShannon&BookCover_c_author_grove.png

If you’ve been around kids at some point in the last two decades, you’ve probably heard of the Caldecott-winning children’s book No, David!, which follows the antics of a mischievous 5-year-old. In addition to the David series, author David Shannon has written and illustrated over 35 books throughout his career and his newest release titled Gold! is a retelling of the King Midas story. Told in verse paired with vibrant and detailed oil paintings, David’s book appeals to readers of all ages. I recently spoke with David Shannon about Gold!, his creative process, and more. Here's our conversation.

Gold! by David Shannon was published by Viking.

Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia and co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books & Whatnot podcast. You can find her on Wichita Transit in conversation with other riders for En Route, a monthly segment on KMUW's weekly news program The Range.
