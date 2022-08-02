© 2022 KMUW
Marginalia

Mohsin Hamid on 'The Last White Man' and the experience that inspired it

Published August 2, 2022 at 12:28 PM CDT
MohsinHamid_c_JillianEdelstein_grove.png
Jillian Edelstein
Penguin Random House
Mohsin Hamid is the author of "The Last White Man"

When Exit West was released in 2017, I spoke with author Mohsin Hamid about migration and his incorporation of magical portals to propel the story. The novel went on to win numerous literary prizes, including the Aspen Words Literary Prize, was shortlisted for the Booker Prize and was a finalist for the Kirkus Prize.

Cover - The Last White Man.jpg

Mohsin Hamid’s newest novel is titled The Last White Man. It imagines a world where—one by one—every white person’s skin color turns darker and it explores the chaos and complicated emotions that follow.

I recently spoke with Mohsin Hamid about The Last White Man and how his own experience after 9/11 inspired it. Here’s our conversation.

The Last White Man by Mohsin Hamid was published by Riverhead Books.

Thanks for joining us for Marginalia. If you enjoyed this podcast, please leave us a review.

Marginalia was produced at KMUW Wichita.

  • Mark Statzer and Torin Andersen - engineers
  • Lu Anne Stephens - editor
  • Haley Crowson - producer
  • Karlee Cooper - marketing assistant
  • Beth Golay - host

Follow Beth Golay on Twitter @BethGolay.

Marginalia Commentary books Arts and Culture
Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia and co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books & Whatnot podcast. You can find her on Wichita Transit in conversation with other riders for En Route, a monthly segment on KMUW's weekly news program The Range.
