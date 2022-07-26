© 2022 KMUW
W. Kamau Bell on 'doing the work' to dismantle systemic racism

Published July 26, 2022 at 12:00 AM CDT
W. Kamau Bell, co-author with Kate Schatz of "Do the Work!: An Antiracist Activity Book"

Following the momentum of the historic 2020 protests for racial justice after the murder of George Floyd, comedian W. Kamau Bell and author Kate Schatz were called to continue the work of antiracism. The resulting project is a workbook for adults titled Do the Work!: An Antiracist Activity Book. The two were inspired by the illustrations and activities in Highlights magazine and the resulting book pairs humorous and colorful illustrations with some surprising and somber lessons on the history of racism in the United States and the ways it has seeped into our current society. I recently spoke with W. Kamau Bell about his friendship with Kate Schatz, and the importance of “doing the work.” Here’s our conversation.

Do the Work!: An Antiracist Activity Book by W. Kamau Bell & Kate Schatz was published by Workman.

Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia and co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books & Whatnot podcast. You can find her on Wichita Transit in conversation with other riders for En Route, a monthly segment on KMUW's weekly news program The Range.
