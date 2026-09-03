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Into Music
Into Music

Into Music: Wesley Stace

By Jedd Beaudoin
Published September 3, 2026 at 12:00 AM CDT
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One Last Heist is the new release from veteran singer-songwriter Wesley Stace (formerly, and sometimes still, known as John Wesley Harding).

Produced, arranged and written by Stace and longtime collaborator David Nagler, the LP was tracked in Philadelphia with a core group featuring Nagler (keyboards), Eddie Carlson (bass), and Stéphane San Juan (Caetano Veloso, David Byrne, Marcos Valle) on the drums. Other contributors include guitarist Joe Gore (Tom Waits, Tracy Chapman), Justin Mazer (Bob Weir) and Patrick Berkery (The War On Drugs) and Chris von Sneidern (backing vocals).

Inspired by albums released on the CTI label and its more commercial subsidiary Kudu in the late 1960s and into the early 1970s, One Last Heist offers us an impressive helping of Stace’s literary tendencies and wit, whether in “Hanging Up the Sickle,” in which Death retires and seeks out a successor, “Hello Dead Horse,” in which a band reunites for the money, or the title track which explores the allure of returning to that temptation/obsession we abandoned seemingly only moments before.

Stace recently spoke about the album’s themes, his literary career, his partnership with Nagler, and why he believes he’s making the best music of his career at this moment.

Host/producer: Jedd Beaudoin
Theme music: Torin Andersen                

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Into Music Cultural ShortsCommentaryArts and Culture
Jedd Beaudoin
Jedd Beaudoin is host/producer of the nationally syndicated program Strange Currency. He created and hosts the podcast Into Music, which examines musical mentorship and creative approaches to the composition, recording and performance of songs. As a music journalist, his work has appeared in PopMatters, Vox, No Depression and Keyboard Magazine.
See stories by Jedd Beaudoin