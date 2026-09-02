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Into Music
Into Music

Into Music: Willem Smit

By Jedd Beaudoin
Published September 2, 2026 at 1:10 PM CDT
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Dutch collective Personal Trainer releases its latest album, Human Assholes, September 4 via Bella Union. The collection comes two years after the outfit’s acclaimed 2024 release, Still Waiting.

This new effort proves highly listenable and engaging, steeped in an enthusiastic energy that sometimes recalls peak era Pavement and Apples In Stereo while standing comfortably beside contemporary acts such as Yard Act. Smit’s wit and sense of humanity shine throughout the 15 cuts on Human Assholes, whether “Letter From The Scentless Realm,” “Punch Drunk Love,” or “Tyres Skid.”

With this collection, Smit has established himself as a powerful and original voice within contemporary music, one whose images and ability to reshape sound and language should be keeping us engaged and entertained for many years to come.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin
Theme music: Torin Andersen

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Into Music Cultural ShortsCommentaryArts and Culture
Jedd Beaudoin
Jedd Beaudoin is host/producer of the nationally syndicated program Strange Currency. He created and hosts the podcast Into Music, which examines musical mentorship and creative approaches to the composition, recording and performance of songs. As a music journalist, his work has appeared in PopMatters, Vox, No Depression and Keyboard Magazine.
See stories by Jedd Beaudoin