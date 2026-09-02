Into Music: Willem Smit

Dutch collective Personal Trainer releases its latest album, Human Assholes, September 4 via Bella Union. The collection comes two years after the outfit’s acclaimed 2024 release, Still Waiting.

This new effort proves highly listenable and engaging, steeped in an enthusiastic energy that sometimes recalls peak era Pavement and Apples In Stereo while standing comfortably beside contemporary acts such as Yard Act. Smit’s wit and sense of humanity shine throughout the 15 cuts on Human Assholes, whether “Letter From The Scentless Realm,” “Punch Drunk Love,” or “Tyres Skid.”

With this collection, Smit has established himself as a powerful and original voice within contemporary music, one whose images and ability to reshape sound and language should be keeping us engaged and entertained for many years to come.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin

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