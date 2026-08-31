Into Music: Tara Key and Tim Harris

Antietam releases it fourteenth studio album, The Counting Game, September 4 via Dromedary Records. The title refers to not thinking so much about destinations as journeys, an apt concept for a group that continues to evolve four decades since its inception.

While there are hints of the past and nods to friendships made along the way (longtime friend Steve Cooley adds banjo to "Dorado Gold," while Trixie Maddell, daughter of drummer Josh Maddell, adds guest vocals on “Spy Vs. Spy”), the clues to where the band might be going are spread across the grooves of this latest recording.

All that said, Key and Harris are central figures in the world of American independent music and central to the evolution of the Louisville, Kentucky music scene and aware that their history provides inspiration for many musical futures.

Harris and Key recently discussed The Counting Game as well as their roles in and observations of a musical landscape that has changed dramatically in the half century since they first began making music.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin

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