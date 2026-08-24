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Into Music
Into Music

Into Music: Brian Willey

By Jedd Beaudoin
Published August 24, 2026 at 7:45 AM CDT
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The Black Drumset is the projects of Austin, Texas-based musician Brian Willey, who recently released the LP Friends In Dark Places. Written and recorded between 2021 and 2025, including time the musician spent living in the Sonoran Desert of Tucson, Arizona, Friends In Dark Places is a powerful and cathartic collection of songs that stands as The Black Drumset’s best to date. Willey recently spoke about the writing of the album and his desire to bring The Black Drumset back into the live arena.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin
Theme music: Torin Andersen

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Into Music Cultural ShortsCommentaryArts and Culture
Jedd Beaudoin
Jedd Beaudoin is host/producer of the nationally syndicated program Strange Currency. He created and hosts the podcast Into Music, which examines musical mentorship and creative approaches to the composition, recording and performance of songs. As a music journalist, his work has appeared in PopMatters, Vox, No Depression and Keyboard Magazine.
See stories by Jedd Beaudoin