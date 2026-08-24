Into Music: Brian Willey

The Black Drumset is the projects of Austin, Texas-based musician Brian Willey, who recently released the LP Friends In Dark Places. Written and recorded between 2021 and 2025, including time the musician spent living in the Sonoran Desert of Tucson, Arizona, Friends In Dark Places is a powerful and cathartic collection of songs that stands as The Black Drumset’s best to date. Willey recently spoke about the writing of the album and his desire to bring The Black Drumset back into the live arena.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin

Theme music: Torin Andersen