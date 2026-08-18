Into Music: TRIPI

Tony Tripi’s new album, Close to Fire: Roman’s Anthology Release Part I is out October 23, 2026. Having lost his grandson, Roman, one day after the child was born, Tripi embarked on a deeply personal journey that led him to the creation and recording of the material heard on this new LP. Featuring “Charlie’s Song,” which was inspired by a conversation between Tripi’s daughter and a friend while at a grief retreat, the recording, according to Tripi, has numerous facets and tributaries.

Roughly two dozen musicians appear on the record, many of them with ties to Asbury Park, New Jersey. Among them are Jack Daley, Johnny Gale, Ken Wallace, James Maddock, Emily Grove, Aaron Comess, Rob Clores, Marc Ribler, Jesse Wagner, Tommy Byrnes, and Mike DelGuidice.

Tripi will also perform at Close to Fire: A Grief Support Benefit Concert to coincide with the record’s release. The concert will be held in the Asbury Park area during International Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin

Theme music: Torin Andersen