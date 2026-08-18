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Into Music
Into Music

Into Music: TRIPI

By Jedd Beaudoin
Published August 18, 2026 at 12:30 PM CDT
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Tony Tripi’s new album, Close to Fire: Roman’s Anthology Release Part I is out October 23, 2026. Having lost his grandson, Roman, one day after the child was born, Tripi embarked on a deeply personal journey that led him to the creation and recording of the material heard on this new LP. Featuring “Charlie’s Song,” which was inspired by a conversation between Tripi’s daughter and a friend while at a grief retreat, the recording, according to Tripi, has numerous facets and tributaries.

Roughly two dozen musicians appear on the record, many of them with ties to Asbury Park, New Jersey. Among them are Jack Daley, Johnny Gale, Ken Wallace, James Maddock, Emily Grove, Aaron Comess, Rob Clores, Marc Ribler, Jesse Wagner, Tommy Byrnes, and Mike DelGuidice.

Tripi will also perform at Close to Fire: A Grief Support Benefit Concert to coincide with the record’s release. The concert will be held in the Asbury Park area during International Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin
Theme music: Torin Andersen

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Into Music Cultural ShortsCommentaryArts and Culture
Jedd Beaudoin
Jedd Beaudoin is host/producer of the nationally syndicated program Strange Currency. He created and hosts the podcast Into Music, which examines musical mentorship and creative approaches to the composition, recording and performance of songs. As a music journalist, his work has appeared in PopMatters, Vox, No Depression and Keyboard Magazine.
See stories by Jedd Beaudoin