Into Music: Mike Knowlton

Mike Knowlton’s Unlettered is an extended exercise in tension—rhythms rest on tiny fractions between emotive and exacting, basslines serve as hooks as often as rhythmic anchors and guitar lines slide and ooze within those spaces, becoming both deeply moving and motivating. Knowlton (known for his work in Gapeseed and Poem Rocket).

On Unlettered’s latest LP, Devil’s Bowl, Knowlton is joined by co-lyricist Kelly Grimm and, on two tracks, his longtime bandmate in both Gapeseed and Poem Rocket, Peter Gordon. In this conversation, Knowlton discusses his musical origins as wells as the anxieties and hopes that are at the heart of Devil’s Bowl.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin

Theme music: Torin Andersen