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Into Music
Into Music

Into Music: Mike Knowlton

By Jedd Beaudoin
Published August 17, 2026 at 8:30 AM CDT
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R. Melman

Mike Knowlton’s Unlettered is an extended exercise in tension—rhythms rest on tiny fractions between emotive and exacting, basslines serve as hooks as often as rhythmic anchors and guitar lines slide and ooze within those spaces, becoming both deeply moving and motivating. Knowlton (known for his work in Gapeseed and Poem Rocket).

On Unlettered’s latest LP, Devil’s Bowl, Knowlton is joined by co-lyricist Kelly Grimm and, on two tracks, his longtime bandmate in both Gapeseed and Poem Rocket, Peter Gordon. In this conversation, Knowlton discusses his musical origins as wells as the anxieties and hopes that are at the heart of Devil’s Bowl.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin
Theme music: Torin Andersen

Tags
Into Music Cultural ShortsCommentaryArts and Culture
Jedd Beaudoin
Jedd Beaudoin is host/producer of the nationally syndicated program Strange Currency. He created and hosts the podcast Into Music, which examines musical mentorship and creative approaches to the composition, recording and performance of songs. As a music journalist, his work has appeared in PopMatters, Vox, No Depression and Keyboard Magazine.
See stories by Jedd Beaudoin