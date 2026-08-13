Into Music: Johanna Samuels

Johanna Samuels’ new album, Sorry, Kid features some songs that stretch back almost 20 years with others that reflect more recent times in her life. But the record, at least the way it stands now, almost didn’t happen. She’d tracked a group of songs that she had considered shelving until her she attended a party at her friend Jonathan Rado’s house. The acclaimed producer (Weyes Blood, The Killers, Father John Misty) knew that he could help bring the songs to fruition and the pair eventually created a space where the material could be captured on tape with a live feel that would be best serve the songs. The result is a testament to the power of this collaboration and to Samuels’ prodigious gifts as a writer.

Samuels recently spoke about the birth of the material heard on Sorry, Kid, her love of Aimee Mann and Bob Dylan as well as what she learned about the songs on this new LP before and after she recorded them.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin

Theme music: Torin Andersen