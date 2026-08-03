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Into Music
Into Music

Into Music: Aaron Lee Tasjan

By Jedd Beaudoin
Published August 3, 2026 at 9:00 AM CDT
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Curtis Wayne Millard

Aaron Lee Tasjan’s latest album, Get Over It, Underdog, spotlights the East Nashville-based singer-songwriter’s uncanny knack for creating portraits of soulful dreamers and beautiful survivors.

Though this perhaps serves a through line in his body of work, the material heard on this latest outing suggests that like the best in his field he continues to refine his craft, his level of expression and the wisdom that comes with it becoming increasingly pure and powerfully succinct.

The album, as Tasjan explains, didn’t come easy: He’d come to a dark hour in both his personal and professional life but then received some words of encouragement from his friend and mentor, Todd Snider. Tasjan had co-produced what became Snider’s final album, High, Lonesome and Then Some, and had sometimes shared the stage.

The private communication, Tasjan says, along with other kind words from his mentor, showed him a way forward and allowed him to get about the business of creating a masterful recording, populated by songs that range from T-Rex-inspired glam (“Twilight Zone Blues”) to a clear-eyed portrait of hope lost and regained (“Lost & Alone”).

Tasjan recently spoke about his friendship with Snider, the road to making Get Over It, Underdog, the challenges of songwriting, and embracing and rewarding his loyal fanbase.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin
Theme music: Torin Andersen

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Into Music Cultural ShortsCommentaryArts and Culture
Jedd Beaudoin
Jedd Beaudoin is host/producer of the nationally syndicated program Strange Currency. He created and hosts the podcast Into Music, which examines musical mentorship and creative approaches to the composition, recording and performance of songs. As a music journalist, his work has appeared in PopMatters, Vox, No Depression and Keyboard Magazine.
See stories by Jedd Beaudoin