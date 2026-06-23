Into Music: Joseph E. Martinez

Joseph E. Martinez is a founding member of the Boston based post-metal band Junius. The group’s latest album, Sotera, is out June 26 via Prosthetic Records. Produced by Martinez and Tom Syrowski (Blackberry Smoke, Mastodon), it is the group’s first LP in nearly a decade. Martinez has called the album “a musical invocation that explores the divine feminine as a force of transformation and balance.”

He recently discussed the themes heard across Sotera, his approach to creating different moods and characters with his vocals, and a few of the most powerful records he’s encountered as a music fan.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin

Theme music: Torin Andersen