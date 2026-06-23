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Into Music
Into Music

Into Music: Joseph E. Martinez

By Jedd Beaudoin
Published June 23, 2026 at 12:00 AM CDT
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Joseph E. Martinez is a founding member of the Boston based post-metal band Junius. The group’s latest album, Sotera, is out June 26 via Prosthetic Records. Produced by Martinez and Tom Syrowski (Blackberry Smoke, Mastodon), it is the group’s first LP in nearly a decade. Martinez has called the album “a musical invocation that explores the divine feminine as a force of transformation and balance.”

He recently discussed the themes heard across Sotera, his approach to creating different moods and characters with his vocals, and a few of the most powerful records he’s encountered as a music fan.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin
Theme music: Torin Andersen

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Into Music Cultural ShortsCommentaryArts and Culture
Jedd Beaudoin
Jedd Beaudoin is host/producer of the nationally syndicated program Strange Currency. He created and hosts the podcast Into Music, which examines musical mentorship and creative approaches to the composition, recording and performance of songs. As a music journalist, his work has appeared in PopMatters, Vox, No Depression and Keyboard Magazine.
See stories by Jedd Beaudoin