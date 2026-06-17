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Into Music
Into Music

Into Music: Don Cento

By Jedd Beaudoin
Published June 17, 2026 at 12:00 AM CDT
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Don Cento is an Austin, Texas based guitarist and composer whose debut album with Cento Threeo, Halfway To Mellowtown, is out June 19 on SecondBridge Records. Joining Cento on the record are drummer Norm Bergeron and bassist Phil Spencer. (Bergeron has since relocated and drum duties are presently handled by Matt Johnson whose credits include St. Vincent and Jeff Buckley.)

Recorded over the course of two days, the album spotlights the trio’s improvisational acumen as well as its deep appreciation for melody and hooks.
Cento recently spoke about the making of the album, discovering jazz, as well as details from his impressive body of work as a producer.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin
Theme music: Torin Andersen

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Into Music Cultural ShortsCommentaryArts and Culture
Jedd Beaudoin
Jedd Beaudoin is host/producer of the nationally syndicated program Strange Currency. He created and hosts the podcast Into Music, which examines musical mentorship and creative approaches to the composition, recording and performance of songs. As a music journalist, his work has appeared in PopMatters, Vox, No Depression and Keyboard Magazine.
See stories by Jedd Beaudoin