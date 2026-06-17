Into Music: Don Cento

Don Cento is an Austin, Texas based guitarist and composer whose debut album with Cento Threeo, Halfway To Mellowtown, is out June 19 on SecondBridge Records. Joining Cento on the record are drummer Norm Bergeron and bassist Phil Spencer. (Bergeron has since relocated and drum duties are presently handled by Matt Johnson whose credits include St. Vincent and Jeff Buckley.)

Recorded over the course of two days, the album spotlights the trio’s improvisational acumen as well as its deep appreciation for melody and hooks.

Cento recently spoke about the making of the album, discovering jazz, as well as details from his impressive body of work as a producer.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin

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