Into Music: Samantha Fish

Samantha Fish’s brand new album Paper Doll Live, out now on Rounder Records, captures the veteran singer and guitarist in performance on a single night at the Bijou Theatre in Knoxville, Tennessee and demonstrates the wide emotional and musical range of Fish and her band in concert. She recently spoke about why the time was right for a live album, the night on which she and her band recorded it, and facing the realities of life on tour in 2026.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin

Theme music: Torin Andersen