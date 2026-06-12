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Into Music
Into Music

Into Music: Samantha Fish

By Jedd Beaudoin
Published June 12, 2026 at 3:00 PM CDT
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Samantha Fish’s brand new album Paper Doll Live, out now on Rounder Records, captures the veteran singer and guitarist in performance on a single night at the Bijou Theatre in Knoxville, Tennessee and demonstrates the wide emotional and musical range of Fish and her band in concert. She recently spoke about why the time was right for a live album, the night on which she and her band recorded it, and facing the realities of life on tour in 2026.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin
Theme music: Torin Andersen

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Into Music Cultural ShortsCommentaryArts and Culture
Jedd Beaudoin
Jedd Beaudoin is host/producer of the nationally syndicated program Strange Currency. He created and hosts the podcast Into Music, which examines musical mentorship and creative approaches to the composition, recording and performance of songs. As a music journalist, his work has appeared in PopMatters, Vox, No Depression and Keyboard Magazine.
See stories by Jedd Beaudoin