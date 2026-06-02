Into Music: Adam Brodsky

Adam Brodsky is a singer-songwriter based in Philadelphia whose first album in over two decades. Titled American Epitaph, the record finds Brodsky determined to save democracy with numerous pieces that Bob Dylan would have called “finger-pointin’ songs.” That is, after all, what Brodsky has revealed himself especially adept at since gaining popularity in the 1990s. Of course, the album has its moments of humor and an especially poignant piece, “Birthday Cake,” which feels like new territory for the veteran artist.

Brodsky, who entered the Guiness Book of World Records in 2003 for Fastest Tour by Solo Performer after playing 50 shows in 50 states over the course of 50 days (then tacking on Washington, D.C. at the end), recently spoke about how he was inspired to make a new album, his anti-folk past, and why protest songs may be more important now than ever.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin

Theme music: Torin Andersen