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Into Music
Into Music

Into Music: Kevin Barnes

By Jedd Beaudoin
Published June 1, 2026 at 12:00 AM CDT
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Bảo Ngô

aethermead, the latest album from of Montreal, arrives June 5 via Polyvinyl Record Co. The LP reflects a turning point in the life of the group’s musical mainstay, Kevin Barnes.

Having experienced the end of a long-term relationship/engagement, Barnes left the state of Vermont for New York City, connecting with his daughter and finding time to heal. The record stands as a remarkably fresh and bold statement from a band that has now been making music for 30 years.

Barnes recently spoke about the relocation, early creative memories, the power of finding one’s voice through writing, performance, and recording, as well as transforming painful moments and memories into song.

of Montreal will perform at Wave in Wichita July 23.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin
Theme music: Torin Andersen

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Into Music Cultural ShortsCommentaryArts and Culture
Jedd Beaudoin
Jedd Beaudoin is host/producer of the nationally syndicated program Strange Currency. He created and hosts the podcast Into Music, which examines musical mentorship and creative approaches to the composition, recording and performance of songs. As a music journalist, his work has appeared in PopMatters, Vox, No Depression and Keyboard Magazine.
See stories by Jedd Beaudoin