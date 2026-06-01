Into Music: Kevin Barnes

aethermead, the latest album from of Montreal, arrives June 5 via Polyvinyl Record Co. The LP reflects a turning point in the life of the group’s musical mainstay, Kevin Barnes.

Having experienced the end of a long-term relationship/engagement, Barnes left the state of Vermont for New York City, connecting with his daughter and finding time to heal. The record stands as a remarkably fresh and bold statement from a band that has now been making music for 30 years.

Barnes recently spoke about the relocation, early creative memories, the power of finding one’s voice through writing, performance, and recording, as well as transforming painful moments and memories into song.

of Montreal will perform at Wave in Wichita July 23.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin

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